New National Observance for Organ and Tissue Donors
The end of Donate Life Month marked the beginning of a new tradition — Donor Remembrance Day. With all public gatherings canceled because of COVID-19, Donor Remembrance Day was a digital-only event which spread across the internet on April 30th, 2020. Donor families and transplant recipients were encouraged to harness the power of social media to pay tribute to those who gave gift of life. Lifesharing released a Donor Remembrance Day video which celebrated San Diego heroes, while the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) created a “Remembrance Garden” to honor donors from across the country.