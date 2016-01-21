About Us:

Lifesharing is one of 58 regional non-profits dedicated to the life-saving and life-enhancing benefits of organ and tissue donation. Lifesharing provides organ recovery, donor family support, and educational services for the diverse population of approximately 3 million people in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Organ and tissue procurement services supply 28 donor hospitals and four local transplant centers with transplantable organs for the ever-growing waiting list of nearly 2,200 San Diego patients and more than 123,000 patients nationwide.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Lifesharing continues to save lives through organ and tissue donation. We are taking every precaution to protect the health of our families, team members and transplant recipients. Please read an important message from Executive Director Lisa Stocks.

National Donate Life MonthNew National Observance for Organ and Tissue Donors

 

The end of Donate Life Month marked the beginning of a new tradition — Donor Remembrance Day.   With all public gatherings canceled because of COVID-19, Donor Remembrance Day was a digital-only event which spread across the internet on April 30th, 2020.   Donor families and transplant recipients were encouraged to harness the power of social media to pay tribute to those who gave gift of life.   Lifesharing released a Donor Remembrance Day video which celebrated San Diego heroes, while the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) created a “Remembrance Garden” to honor donors from across the country.

Heart Recipient Invites Organ Donor’s Family to His Wedding

 

In the late 1990s, Chris Truxaw collapsed at school. A firefighter approached Christopher’s mother with tears in his eyes, as he explained that her son’s heart had stopped. Chris was eventually placed on the waiting list for a new heart at the tender age of 13. Without a transplant, doctors gave him only six months to live. Chris was getting weaker by the day — he was confined to a wheelchair and his skin was blue from a lack of oxygen.

And then, his family got the call — a matching heart had been found. The 10-year-old organ donor hero did what no doctor could do…. he saved Christopher’s life. A few years later, Chris honored his donor by competing in the 2002 Transplant Games. In a speech, he told the crowd: “He [the heart donor] freed me from my cell… I rose from the dead, able to rejoin humanity.”

